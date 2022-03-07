Banned Yaba tablets worth nearly Rs 5 lakh seized in Meghalaya, one held

One person was arrested in Meghalaya's South West Khasi Hills district for allegedly trying to smuggle banned Yaba tablets worth nearly Rs 5 lakh to Bangladesh, according to a Border Security Force statement. Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of BSF personnel and state policemen apprehended the person on Sunday and recovered 982 Yaba tablets from his possession, they said.

"The consignment was confiscated while the apprehended person with his accomplice came to the border area with a purpose to smuggle it to Bangladesh," the BSF said in the statement.

One of the two accused managed to escape from the spot, it said. The person along with the seized contraband was handed over to the state police, the statement added.

