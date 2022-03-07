Left Menu

Five trapped after roof of coal mine collapses in Telangana

Five people, including four workers of a coal mine run by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd SCCL were trapped when the roof of an underground unit in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district collapsed on Monday, the police said.The incident occurred at about 2 pm while supporting work at Adriyala Longwall Project mine was underway. A portion of the roof of the mine caved in, they said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-03-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2022 19:36 IST
Five people, including four workers of a coal mine run by Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) were trapped when the roof of an underground unit in Ramagundam of Peddapalli district collapsed on Monday, the police said.

The incident occurred at about 2 pm while supporting work at Adriyala Longwall Project mine was underway. A portion of the roof of the mine caved in, they said. The coal miners are said to be trapped under the rubble of the collapsed roof. Rescue and recovery operations are going on, they added.

