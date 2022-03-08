Minister warns action against industries not giving priority for Kannadigas in jobs

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday reiterated the government's stand on giving priority to Kannadigas in jobs, and warned of action if industries violate rules.

The Minister was responding to questions raised by legislators in the legislative council.

''As per a clause in the 2020-25 Industrial Policy, the individual units must provide 100 per cent jobs in D group and 70 per cent of total jobs to Kannadigas. As per Dr Sarojini Mahishi report, 85 percent of jobs in the state must go to Kannadigas. We will take action if industries violate this,'' Nirani was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

The Minister also announced that the government has taken steps to promote industries in tier two cities by establishing industrial townships in five divisions across the state.

Replying to JD(S) MLC CN Manje Gowda's query in the Council, Nirani emphasised on the Walk to Work concept.

He said the government will allow the setting up of satellite towns near factories and 85 per cent of developed land will be allotted for industries and the rest will be for townships.

On developing tier 2 cities, the Minister said ''Government has reduced providing sops for industries in Bengaluru and Bengaluru rural district in order to promote industries in tier 2 cities such as Tumakuru, Kalaburagi and Belagavi.

The government will extend all the help and give concessions to those who make investments in these cities, he added.

Nirani also denied any move to hand over the Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML) factory in Kolar to private companies.

He said BEML factory is under Centre's control and nobody should pay heed to rumours.

