Ukrainian firm offers $1 mln per captured or surrendered Russian military plane

Ukrainian state arms manufacturer Ukroboronprom said on Tuesday it would pay $1 million to anyone who captured a combat-ready Russian military aircraft - an offer it said was open to Russian pilots wanting to switch sides. The firm will also pay $500,000 for every operational military helicopter seized from Russia, it said in a statement that it asked to be widely shared online.

"To the pilots of the Russian Federation ready to participate in the programme, we guarantee the issuance of citizenship of a free country!," it said.

