French Parliamentary delegation meets Nepal's PM Deuba

A three-member French parliamentary delegation led by Véronique Riotton, the Chair of France-Nepal Parliamentary Friendship Group, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba at his official residence in Baluwatar on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters relating to the promotion of Nepal-France bilateral relations. Prime Minister Deuba appreciated the valuable contributions made by the Parliamentary Friendship Group in promoting Nepal-France bilateral relations, and highlighted the need for strengthening cooperation in the sectors of trade and investment, tourism and climate change.

Deuba also lauded the support extended by France, a long-standing ally of Nepal, to Nepal's socioeconomic sector. On his part, Riotton appreciated Nepal’s efforts in promoting women’s participation in politics and in combating climate change, and expressed the willingness to help strengthen Nepal-France co-operation in the fields of sustainable development and agriculture.

The delegation also met with Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota, who said that the 73-year-old diplomatic relations between the two countries have been mutual and exemplary. The other members of the French parliamentary delegation included Nicolas Forissier and Graziella Melchior. The Ambassador of France to Nepal, Gilles Bourbao, was also present during the meeting, the Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

The delegation arrived here on Tuesday on a five-day visit at the invitation of Nepal-France Parliamentary Friendship Group chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)