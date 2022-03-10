Ex-Canadian government official extradited to face charges over ransomware attacks

A former Canadian government official has been extradited to the United State to face criminal charges alleging he deployed ransomware known as "NetWalker" to target companies, municipalities, hospitals and law enforcement during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Read: Inspired by Canadian truck protests, 'People's Convoy' heads to Washington

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)