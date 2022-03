BRIEF-EMA Says COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen Small Vessel Vasculitis Added As Side Effect

European Medicines Agency: * EMA SAYS COVID-19 VACCINE JANSSEN: SMALL VESSEL VASCULITIS ADDED AS A SIDE EFFECT

* EMA: NEW WARNING FOR FLARE-UPS OF CAPILLARY LEAK SYNDROME ADDED TO SPIKEVAX COVID-19 VACCINE * EMA: PRAC CONCLUDED THERE WAS INSUFFICIENT EVIDENCE TO ESTABLISH CAUSAL ASSOCIATION BETWEEN SPIKEVAX AND COMIRNATY AND ONSET OF NEW CASES OF CLS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)