Images show Russian military units continuing to deploy closer to Kyiv - Maxar
Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 03:40 IST
Satellite images taken on Friday showed that Russian military units were continuing to deploy closer to Kyiv and actively firing artillery toward residential areas, a U.S. private company said.
Maxar Technologies said multiple homes and buildings were on fire and widespread damage and impact craters were seen throughout the town of Moschun, northwest of Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Reuters could not independently verify what was shown in the images.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Maxar Technologies
- U.S.
- Ukrainian
- Kyiv
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan finmin Suzuki says to freeze assets in some Russian banks
WRAPUP 2-Ukraine's president vows to stay put as Russian invaders approach
EXPLAINER-The new U.S. export rules designed to freeze Russian tech
Far from Russian invasion, Ukrainian Brazilians pray for peace
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine's president stays put as Russian invaders advance