Left Menu

Images show Russian military units continuing to deploy closer to Kyiv - Maxar

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 03:40 IST
Images show Russian military units continuing to deploy closer to Kyiv - Maxar

Satellite images taken on Friday showed that Russian military units were continuing to deploy closer to Kyiv and actively firing artillery toward residential areas, a U.S. private company said.

Maxar Technologies said multiple homes and buildings were on fire and widespread damage and impact craters were seen throughout the town of Moschun, northwest of Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Reuters could not independently verify what was shown in the images.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal mass ejections

Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022