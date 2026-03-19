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Goa CM Pramod Sawant's Successful Angioplasty in Pune

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant underwent a successful angioplasty at Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune. Admitted with chest pain, his condition is now stable post-procedure. He is under observation and recovering well, according to the clinic's chairperson, Dr. Purvez Grant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-03-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 23:07 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant's Successful Angioplasty in Pune
Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Thursday after experiencing chest pain.

According to Dr. Purvez Grant, chairperson of the clinic, Sawant successfully underwent an angioplasty procedure and is now stable.

Sawant is recovering well and remains under close observation following the operation, Dr. Grant confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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