Rising Tensions Disrupt Gulf Energy Infrastructure

In a recent development causing global concern, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed deep apprehension over attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure in the Gulf amid ongoing hostilities in West Asia. The MEA's call for an immediate halt to such actions underscores India's stance against targeting crucial installations in conflict zones.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal reiterated India's position of not targeting civilian and energy infrastructure from the outset. The recent strikes on energy sites, he noted, are troubling because they exacerbate an already volatile global energy scenario. Jaiswal emphasized the pressing need for these attacks to cease, describing them as unacceptable.

Amid these tensions, liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies are in jeopardy, particularly due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route. India, however, is actively engaging with international stakeholders to secure its energy requirements. In a significant escalation, Qatar's Ras Laffan Industrial City, along with several LNG facilities, suffered missile attacks from Iran, causing substantial damage, according to reports from the Ministry of Defence and QatarEnergy. These strikes, which follow Israeli attacks on Iran's South Pars Gas field, have further strained energy supplies, leading to soaring prices and dimming hopes of immediate conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)