Left Menu

Zelenskyy alleges Russia kidnapped mayor

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 12-03-2022 07:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2022 07:42 IST
Zelenskyy alleges Russia kidnapped mayor
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia on Friday of kidnapping the mayor of the city of Melitopol, equating it to the actions of ''ISIS terrorists.'' ''They have transitioned into a new stage of terror, in which they try to physically liquidate representatives of Ukraine's lawful local authorities,'' Zelenskyy said in a video address Friday evening.

Kirill Timoshenko, the deputy head of Ukraine's presidential office, posted a video on the social media site Telegram which he said showed a group of armed men carrying the mayor, Ivan Fedorov, across a square.

Russian forces captured the southern port city of Melitopol, with a population of 150,000, on February 26. The prosecutor's office of the Luhansk People's Republic, a Moscow-backed rebel region in eastern Ukraine, said on its website that there was a criminal case against Fedorov.

The prosecutor's office accused Federov of ''terrorist activities'' and of financing the nationalist militia Right Sector to ''commit terrorist crimes against Donbass civilians.'' The office said it was looking for Fedorov and called for anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial center of Changchun amid new virus outbreak, reports AP.

China imposes lockdown on 9 million residents in northeastern industrial cen...

 China
3
Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Security Council Meeting

Putin discusses NATO military built-up, sending weapons to Donbass at Securi...

 Russia
4
Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal mass ejections

Simple technique of revealing dynamics of Solar Corona to identify Coronal m...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022