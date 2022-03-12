Three held for trying to sell country-made pistol
Police seized a country-made pistol and arrested three men near Karjat in the Raigad district of Maharashtra for trying to sell the firearm, an official said. Police also seized two bullets and a motorcycle.
A case was registered under the Arms Act at Karjat police station, the official said.
