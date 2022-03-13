Japan's Denso hit by apparent ransomware attack - NHK
An alleged cybercrime group has released a statement alleging it has stolen classified information from Toyota Motor Corp's main supplier Denso and would release it on the dark web, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday.
NHK said Denso had detected unauthorised access in the cyber network based in Germany and was investigating the matter.
