Missile strike on Erbil creates risk for Iran talks, France says

France's foreign ministry said on Sunday that a ballistic missile strike on Iraq's northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil threatened efforts to conclude nuclear talks with Iran.

The strike, for which Iran's Revolutionary Guards has claimed responsibility, also threatened stability in Iraq and the wider region, the foreign ministry's spokesperson said in a statement, reiterating that there was urgency to conclude the nuclear negotiations with Iran.

