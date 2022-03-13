Left Menu

Navi Mumbai first Maha city to achieve full COVID-19 vaccination: Official

Updated: 13-03-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2022 21:23 IST
Navi Mumbai first Maha city to achieve full COVID-19 vaccination: Official
Navi Mumbai is the first city in Maharashtra to achieve 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination, with over 11 lakh people getting both doses, an official said on Sunday.

Navi Mumbai municipal commissioner and administrator Abhijit Bangar said 111 vaccination centres had been set up to ensure 100 per cent inoculation against COVID-19.

''We adopted all methods to ensure every eligible citizen above the age of 18 received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. All 11,07,454 eligible citizens under Navi Mumbai limits are now fully vaccinated. I am thankful to the people for their wholehearted participation in this drive,'' he said.

A civic official said Navi Mumbai was the first city to complete administration of the first dose to all eligible citizens and now had also achieved top rank for completing full vaccination within its jurisdiction.

