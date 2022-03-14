India’s explanation of accidental missile-firing ‘simplistic’, Pak FM Qureshi tells his German counterpart

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said India’s explanation of the ''accidental firing'' of a missile was a “serious matter” that could not be addressed with a ''simplistic explanation'' offered by New Delhi and once again pressed for a joint probe.

Qureshi made these remarks during a telephonic conversation with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office here.

Qureshi briefed Baerbock regarding violation of Pakistan’s airspace by an Indian missile on March 9, it said.

The Foreign Minister said that India had regretted what it called “accidental” firing of the missile.

He, however, said such a ''serious matter'' could not be addressed with the “simplistic explanation” proffered by the Indian authorities, the Foreign Office said.

He said Pakistan had called for a joint probe and was calling upon the international community to take serious notice of this incident of grave nature in a nuclearised environment and play its due role in upholding and promoting strategic stability in the region.

On Friday, the Indian government said it accidentally fired a missile two days back that landed in Pakistan and that the ''deeply regrettable'' incident was caused by a technical malfunction in the course of its routine maintenance.

India’s defence ministry said that the government has taken a serious view of the incident and ordered a 'Court of Enquiry' into it, a day after Pakistan said a high-speed projectile launched from India entered its airspace and fell near Mian Channu in Khanewal district of the Punjab province.

On Saturday, Pakistan's Foreign Office (FO) said it was not satisfied with India's ''simplistic explanation'' on the ''accidental firing'' of the missile and demanded a joint probe to accurately establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Qureshi in his conversation with the German counterpart underscored that Pakistan was determined to further deepen its collaboration with Germany across all areas of mutual benefit.

