Govt gets Rs 2,399 cr as dividend tranches from 3 CPSEs

The government has received Rs 2,399 crore as dividend tranches from 3 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Wednesday.

''Government has respectively received about Rs 1,330 crore, Rs 1,021 crore and Rs 48 crore from ONGC, NMDC and IRCON as dividend tranches,'' Pandey tweeted.

During the current financial year 2021-22 so far, Rs 55,811.21 crore has been obtained through the dividend from the CPSEs.

