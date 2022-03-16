Eight arrested while illegally entering India from Bangladesh

Eight people were arrested in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday for illegally entering India from neighbouring Bangladesh, a BSF statement said.

Barring one, all are Indian citizens including three touts from North 24 Parganas district.

Four Indians, residents of Hooghly district, had gone to Bangladesh to meet their relatives. A Bangladeshi citizen from Jessore joined them to illegally enter India to meet her relatives.

They have been handed over to West Bengal Police for further legal action, it added.

