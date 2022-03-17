Residences shelled near Kyiv city center

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko says Russian shelling damaged several residences in the city's Podil neighbourhood, just north of the city center and about 2.5 kilometers (1.5 miles) from the so-called “government quarter” that holds the presidential palace, president's office and other significant offices.

Officials did not immediately release additional details about the attack, including whether there were any casualties.

Kyiv residents have been huddled in homes and shelters amid a citywide curfew that runs until Thursday morning, as Russia shelled areas in and around the city. Earlier, a 12-story apartment building in central Kyiv erupted in flames after being hit by shrapnel.(AP) RUP RUP

