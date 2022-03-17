India-UAE discuss closer judicial cooperation as CJI Ramana pays 1st visit

India and the UAE on Thursday discussed prospects of closer judicial cooperation during the first visit of Chief Justice of India N V Ramana to the Gulf nation.

India’s Embassy in Abu Dhabi tweeted that Justice Ramana held a meeting with Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, the UAE’s Minister of Justice, and Mohammad Hamad Al Badi, President of the UAE’s Federal Supreme Court.

India’s Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir was present during the meeting.

This is the first-ever visit by the CJI to the UAE.

“In the presence of Hon. Justice Smt. Hima Kohli, and Judge Abdul Rahman Al Balushi, issues concerning Indian expatriates in the and closer judicial cooperation between India and UAE were discussed. The historic visit by CJI will boost the shared vision,” the Indian mission said in a tweet.

Speaking at a felicitation function organised by the Indian community in UAE at the India Social and Cultural Centre, Abu Dhabi, Justice Ramana said the growing strong relationship between the two countries will only grow in the times to come and the strong bonds of friendship are bound to flourish and achieve new heights.

He said one of the major reasons for the strong ties between the two nations is that Indians constitute one of the largest ethnic groups in the UAE and they have significantly contributed to the development of the UAE over the years.

Justice Ramanna, the 48th Chief Justice of India, is scheduled to address the fourth edition of an international conference - Arbitration in the Era of Globalization in Dubai on Saturday.

Justice Ramana was appointed as the chief justice of India on April 6, 2021.

