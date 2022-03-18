Russia says no U.N. vote on Ukraine aid resolution on Friday
Russia will no longer put to a vote on Friday a draft U.N. Security Council resolution calling for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, Russia's U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Thursday.
"We decided, at this stage, not to ask for a vote on our draft, but we are not withdrawing the draft resolution," Nebenzia told the 15-member council, accusing Western countries of placing "unprecedented pressure" on other council members not to support the measure.
