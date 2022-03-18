Left Menu

U.N. refugee agency says fewer Ukrainians fleeing

U.N. refugee agency says fewer Ukrainians fleeing
A U.N. refugee agency official said on Friday that daily crossings by people fleeing violence in Ukraine have slowed in recent days, saying warmer weather might be a factor.

"We have seen a slowdown, a general slowdown," said Matthew Saltmarsh via videolink from Poland, adding that warmer weather might be a factor. However, he warned that any escalation of violence in the Western Ukrainian city of Lviv might cause crossings to rise again.

