UP: Teenager drowns in Saryu river while bathing, another missing
- Country:
- India
A teenager drowned in the Saryu river here while taking a bath, while another is missing, police said on Saturday.
On Friday, Durgesh Pandey (16) and Lal Chandra Yadav (14) of Bhoj Chhapra village under Revti police station area went to take a bath in the Saryu river after celebrating Holi, the police said.
Locals raised an alarm after they noticed that the cycles and clothes of the teenagers had been lying unattended for a while. Later, divers fished out Yadav's body from the river, they said.
Efforts are on to find Pandey, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lal Chandra Yadav
- Yadav
- Saryu
- Durgesh Pandey
- Holi
ALSO READ
UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav only cares for 'one community, one caste', says Shah
UP polls to save Constitution, democracy: Akhilesh Yadav
SP only party to raise issue of unemployment in polls: Mulayam Singh Yadav
UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav only cares for 'one community, one caste', says Shah
UNEP should pay greater attention to question of means of implementation: Bhupender Yadav