PTI | Ballia | Updated: 19-03-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 12:08 IST
UP: Teenager drowns in Saryu river while bathing, another missing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A teenager drowned in the Saryu river here while taking a bath, while another is missing, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, Durgesh Pandey (16) and Lal Chandra Yadav (14) of Bhoj Chhapra village under Revti police station area went to take a bath in the Saryu river after celebrating Holi, the police said.

Locals raised an alarm after they noticed that the cycles and clothes of the teenagers had been lying unattended for a while. Later, divers fished out Yadav's body from the river, they said.

Efforts are on to find Pandey, they said.

