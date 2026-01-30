Left Menu

MP CM Yadav inaugurates flower exhibition in Bhopal; emphasises floriculture area nearly doubles in state
MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurating state-level flower exhibition (Photo/ X @CMMadhyaPradesh). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated a state-level flower exhibition at the Government Gulab Udyan in Bhopal on Friday as part of the 'Farmer Welfare Year - 2026' initiative and distributed benefits to farmers as well as honoured them for excellent flower production. CM Yadav highlighted that the state government has begun organising exhibitions showcasing all varieties of flowers and plans to expand these programmes from the state level to the district level in the future.

Speaking to reporters, the CM said, "We have started the initiative of organising exhibitions of all kinds of flowers. In the coming time, such programmes will be organised at the district level. Earlier, this was a one-day event, but I have now announced that it will be extended to three days. I am pleased to share that, following the formation of our government, the area under floriculture has nearly doubled. Flowers grown here are reaching national and international markets, which is increasing farmers' income and contributing to their prosperity." He further hoped that, through the 'Year of Farmer Welfare 2026', flower production in the state would be further enhanced.

The Chief Minister also added that farmers were being provided with information on market opportunities and flower cultivation to help them increase their income. Earlier, CM Yadav announced that 2026 would be observed as 'Krishak Kalyan Varsh', during which special emphasis would be laid on farmers' interests. To effectively implement the Farmer Welfare Year, 16 state government departments will work in close coordination to strengthen all dimensions of agriculture, including production, costs, marketing, income, and overall welfare.

He clarified that the government's objective was not limited to increasing production, but also to enhancing farmers' incomes and reducing agricultural input costs through practical, effective measures. He added that developmental and welfare-oriented programmes would continue throughout the year. The government remains committed to ensuring farmer prosperity, sustainable agriculture and renewed strength for the rural economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

