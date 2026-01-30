Census must carry caste column to ensure justice to all: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday demanded the census carry a column to detail everyone's caste, including those of the backward, the Dalits, and the tribals. He said a caste-based census will reveal the population of each caste and ensure they get their due rights and respect. Yadav, a former UP chief minister, also demanded that the census carry the reasons for those who died during COVID pandemic, alleging that many deaths happened after people took the vaccine. According to a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party, Yadav made the remarks while speaking to reporters during his visit to Kannauj on Friday. ''If Kannauj develops, the people here will also develop. The more this region develops, the more the people will experience economic and social development and their respect will increase,'' he said. Yadav accused the state BJP government of ruining what his party did for Kannauj. He said the BJP stopped several development projects and schemes and began no new projects. ''The government has ruined the facilities at the Kannauj Medical College. It is not providing a budget. The work on the paramedical college is incomplete,'' he said. Replying to a question, Yadav said that the BJP insulted Shankaracharya (Avimukteshwaranand), and had no response to his claims. ''The chief minister calls himself a Yogi, yet he did not allow Shankaracharya ji to take a bath. The BJP is insulting all sections of society. It is indulging in the politics of hate… from the North to the Northeast,'' Yadav said. Yadav said the public is suffering from inflation, unemployment, and corruption, and in the 2027 UP Assembly elections, his party's main aim would be to remove the BJP. The SP president demanded safer air travel and introduction of new aircraft, and proper maintenance of old planes. Yadav supported West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's demand for an inquiry into the plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and four more. He wondered how the plane crashed if it was in good condition and visibility was clear. ''This is a matter for investigation.''

