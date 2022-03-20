Left Menu

Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors will open on Sunday

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 20-03-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 13:10 IST
Ukraine says seven humanitarian corridors will open on Sunday
Iryna Vereshchuk
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said seven humanitarian corridors would open on Sunday to enable civilians to leave frontline areas.

Ukraine has evacuated a total of 190,000 people from such areas since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, Vereshchuk said on Saturday, though Ukraine and Russia blame each other for hobbling the process.

