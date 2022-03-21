CBI recovers Rs 28 lakh cash, incriminating documents from premises of senior Intelligence officer

A day after a senior officer in the office of Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Ghaziabad and a private person was arrested in a bribery case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday conducted searches at several locations and recovered the sum of Rs 28 lakh and incriminating documents. A senior CBI officer informed that searches were conducted at five locations at the premises situated in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh in connection with a bribery case against the accused including Senior Intelligence Officer in DGGI at Ghaziabad in which a bribe amount of Rs 60 lakh as the first instalment on behalf of the said public servant exchanged hands yesterday.

"During searches at the premises of Senior Intelligence Officer a sum of Rs 28 Lakh(approx) was recovered. Searches also led to the recovery of incriminating documents," said the officer. CBI had registered a case on complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding bribe. It was further alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 1 crore through Private Persons/touts for showing official favour to Complainant's father in a case at DGGI, Ghaziabad.

It may be stated that a private person who accepted the bribe on behalf of a public servant was arrested from the spot and is being produced today before the Competent Court at Delhi. It may also be clarified that the arrest of the Senior Intelligence Officer was deferred due to his medical condition and a view in this regard will be taken depending on his medical condition. The investigation is continuing including the role of other accused.

On Sunday, CBI had arrested Mohit Dhankar, Senior Intelligence officer, working at DGGI in Ghaziabad, and Rakesh Sharma, a Private Person in a bribery case. (ANI)

