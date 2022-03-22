Left Menu

Kremlin says it wants Ukraine talks to be more active, substantive

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 22-03-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 15:55 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin on Tuesday said it would like ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine to be more "active and substantive", as fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces continued.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia did not intend to make public its detailed demands to Ukraine.

