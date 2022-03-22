Russian newspaper that published military death toll in Ukraine was hacked - reporter

Russia's mass-market Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper was hacked on Monday and a false story on Russian military deaths in Ukraine was posted on its site, the newspaper's Kremlin correspondent said on Tuesday.

Alexander Gamov, the journalist, said the story - which said nearly 10,000 Russian troops had been killed - was fake and was deleted after a few minutes.

Gamov provided the explanation for the story, which was picked up by some Western media, on the Kremlin's daily conference call after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he was unable to comment on the incident.

