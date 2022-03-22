Left Menu

Russia sentences Kremlin critic Navalny to nine years in prison -court

Reuters | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:06 IST
A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to nine years in prison on fraud charges, in a ruling that will keep President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent out of active politics for years ahead.

Navalny, who was also found guilty of contempt of court, is already serving a two-and-a-half year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.

Navalny, who the court also fined 1.2 million roubles ($11,535), has dismissed the latest criminal case against him as politically motivated and pleaded not guilty. ($1 = 104.0270 roubles)

