Probe underway with Lankans who tried to enter country

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard said it had located the Lankan nationals from fourth island, Rameswaram following receipt of illegal migration of Sri Lankan nationals to India. On receipt of input, ICGS Mandapam launched Hovercraft H-181 immediately and it later located the six persons.

PTI | Rameswaram | Updated: 22-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 18:54 IST
Six Sri Lankan nationals who allegedly entered the country illegally and were left stranded at mid-sea have been rescued on Tuesday and being interrogated by the Coast Guard, officials said.

Among the six, three children were present as they attempted to land at Dhanushkodi here by a boat but were disembarked midway and left stranded at a sand dune by the man who brought them here illegally, they said.

On investigation, it was ascertained that these 6 Sri Lankan personnel comprising 1 male, 2 females and 3 children are residents of Jaffna and Kokupadaiyan (in Sri Lanka). All six persons were brought to Mandapam hoverport safely. A joint interrogation was carried out on arrival. On completion they were handed over to Coastal Security Group, Mandapam for further legal action,'' a Coast Guard release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

