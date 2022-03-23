Ukraine's Zelenskiy will take part virtually in NATO summit -Interfax
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 23-03-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 00:43 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will take part virtually in a NATO summit on Thursday to discuss the war with Russia, but exact details are still being worked out, Interfax Ukraine cited Zelenskiy's press spokesman as saying on Tuesday.
The spokesman, Sergii Nykyforov, said that at a minimum, Zelenskiy would make a video address to the meeting and might take part in the full discussion, Interfax said.
