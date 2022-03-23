Left Menu

Suspect arrested over murder in Paris of Argentina rugby star

Hungarian police did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Aramburu died last weekend after being shot in the French capital's upmarket Boulevard Saint Germain area after he had been involved in an altercation in a bar. He won 22 caps for Argentina and also played for French clubs such as Biarritz and Perpignan.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 16:23 IST
Suspect arrested over murder in Paris of Argentina rugby star
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Frenchman Loik Le Priol has been arrested in Hungary in connection with the murder in Paris last weekend of former Argentine rugby international Federico Aramburu, a source at the Paris prosecutor's office said on Wednesday. "I can confirm that Loik Le Priol was arrested last night in Hungary," said the source, following French media reports of Le Priol's arrest.

The Paris prosecutor's office did not provide details of any legal representation for Le Priol and Reuters was unable to contact any legal representatives for Le Priol. Hungarian police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aramburu died last weekend after being shot in the French capital's upmarket Boulevard Saint Germain area after he had been involved in an altercation in a bar. He won 22 caps for Argentina and also played for French clubs such as Biarritz and Perpignan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
4
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022