Russian move on Ukraine aid fails at U.N. Security Council
Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2022 02:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 02:56 IST
A Russian-drafted call for aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine that does not mention Moscow's role in the crisis failed at the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday, with only Russia and China voting yes and the remaining 13 members abstaining.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia proposes nationalising foreign-owned factories that shut operations
TOP WRAP 17-Big brands and oil ban punish Russia as Moscow makes new pledge on Ukraine refugees
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
U.S. rejects Poland's offer to give it Russian-made fighter jets for Ukraine