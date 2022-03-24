Ukraine presidential adviser says many Russian troops lack resources to be on offensive
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 24-03-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 21:56 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday that in many areas Russian troops did not have enough resources to push ahead with their offensive in Ukraine, leading to a slowdown in hostilities.
"The front line is practically frozen," he said in a televised address. "The enemy in very many areas does not have the resources to continue the offensive."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oleksiy Arestovych
- Ukrainian
- Russian
- Ukraine
Advertisement