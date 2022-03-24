Ukraine presidential adviser says many Russian troops lack resources to be on offensive

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said on Thursday that in many areas Russian troops did not have enough resources to push ahead with their offensive in Ukraine, leading to a slowdown in hostilities.

"The front line is practically frozen," he said in a televised address. "The enemy in very many areas does not have the resources to continue the offensive."

