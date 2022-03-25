SC refuses to entertain petition seeking board to monitor activities of Christian missionaries

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a petition seeking to constitute a monitoring board to keep a vigil on the activities of Christian Missionaries in India. A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and AS Bopanna refused to hear the plea filed by Hindu Dharma Parishad and also warned the petitioner of imposing a fine on them for filing the said petition.

Thereafter, the petitioner sought to withdraw the petition. The petitioner had challenged the Madras High Court judgement dated March 31, 2021, that had dismissed the same petition.

That petitioner submitted that to strengthen India's unity, sovereignty and stability, the income of Christian missionaries should be monitored and their activities should be strictly brought under the surveillance of the State and Central Government. A board should be established by the State and Central Government to monitor and check the activities of Christian missionaries, the petitioner urged.

That petitioner further submitted that due to non-surveillance of the income earned by Christian religious properties, hundreds of new minority trust under the heading of NGO are being created. The petitioner further alleged that these NGOs are getting large sums of money through foreign aid, which is being utilized for financing anti-social activities and provoking innocent people to indulge in riots, disturbing the peace and stability of India's Unity and Sovereignty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)