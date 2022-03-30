Maha: Case against casting director for raping artist

The Pune police have registered a case against a film casting director for allegedly raping a female backstage artist, an official said on Wednesday. The accused allegedly got into a physical relationship with the victim by blackmailing her a few years ago when she was 17 years old, the official from Vishrantwadi police station here in Maharashtra said.

After being fed up of the continuous harassment by the accused, the victim, who is now 21, informed about it to her parents, who approached the police.

Based on their complaint, the police on Tuesday registered a case against the accused under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 376 (rape), and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

The accused has not yet been arrested, the police said, adding that an investigation is on into the case.

