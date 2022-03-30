Left Menu

Russia's FSB says it detained 60 supporters of Ukrainian 'neo-Nazi' group -agencies

The FSB said the group had been set up by a Ukrainian under the patronage of Ukraine's intelligence services. Moscow has said "denazification" is one of the aims of its month-old military incursion into Ukraine, alleging that anti-Russian "Nazis" are influential in Kyiv.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it had detained 60 supporters of what it described as a Ukrainian "neo-Nazi" group and had seized weapons in 23 regions across Russia, news agencies reported.

The FSB has previously identified the alleged group as the MKU. State television in December said the abbreviation stood for the words "Maniacs. Cult of Murder". The FSB said the group had been set up by a Ukrainian under the patronage of Ukraine's intelligence services.

Moscow has said "denazification" is one of the aims of its month-old military incursion into Ukraine, alleging that anti-Russian "Nazis" are influential in Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

