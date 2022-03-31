Two dead at shooting at Dutch McDonald's restaurant -police
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 31-03-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 00:36 IST
- Country:
- Guyana
Dutch police on Wednesday said two people had died at a shooting in a McDonald's restaurant in Zwolle, in the east of the Netherlands. Police said they had secured the area around the restaurant in the northern part of the city and were looking for the perpetrator or perpetrators.
Police gave no further details about the incident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- McDonald
- Dutch
- Netherlands
Advertisement