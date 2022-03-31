Left Menu

U.S. envoy to U.N. to visit Moldova, Romania to see Ukraine refugee efforts

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2022 20:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 20:05 IST
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield will travel to Moldova and Romania this weekend to see efforts to help refugees arriving from Ukraine, the U.S. mission to the United Nations said in a statement.

According to the United Nations more than 600,000 Ukranians have fled to Romania and another 388,000 to Moldova since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia says it is carrying out a "special military operation" that aims to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure.

