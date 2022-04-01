Ukrainian generals stripped of military rank
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he has stripped two generals of their military rank. Zelenskyy said “something prevented them from determining where their homeland was” and they “violated their military oath of allegiance to the Ukrainian people.” According to Zelenskyy, one of the generals had headed internal security at the SBU, the main intelligence agency. He said the other general had been the SBU head in the Kherson region, the first major city to fall to the Russians. Zelenskyy didn't say anything about the fates of the two generals other than them being stripped of their rank.
