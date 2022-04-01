Tribal Youth beaten for complaining about PM Awas Yojana and toilet construction

Left Menu

A tribal youth who allegedly complained about the irregularities in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and toilet construction was thrashed brutally by the panchayat staff and police constable here in Katni district.

ANI | Katni (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 13:42 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
A tribal youth who allegedly complained about the irregularities in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and toilet construction was thrashed brutally by the panchayat staff and police constable in Katni district. The incident that took place in Dhimarkheda village was reported after the video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police of Katni district, Sunil Jain said that the matter has been taken into consideration and the accused seen in the video has been suspended. "The matter has come to my notice and an FIR has been filed against the accused on the victim's complaint under the provision of THE SC/ST act. The police constable involved in the matter has been suspended. I have requested the district collector to act against the other government employees seen in the video," SP said.

In the viral video, the two accused of beating the youth have been identified as Kunj Bihari, the panchayat secretary and Amresh Rai, the assistant secretary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

