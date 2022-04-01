Left Menu

12 Rohingyas detained in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-04-2022 14:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 14:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have detained 12 Rohingya Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, officials said on Friday.

They had arrived at Dar village in Gool tehsil as part of a Tablighi group, the officials said.

The 12 members were then sent to jail in Hiranagar area of Kathua district, where most of the Rohingyas Muslims, who had illegally entered the union territory, are housed.

Police identified them as Ameer Hakam, Jaffar Alam, Mohammed Noor, Abul Hasan, Mohammed Alam, Noor Ameen, Noor Hussain, Sayeed Hossain, Mohammed Salim, Mohammed Ismail, Kamal Hussain and Mustafa Hussain. \R As per the reports, they were staying as refugees at Bhatindi and Narwal in Jammu for eight years.

