Left Menu

CBI arrests railway engineer for receiving Rs 1.80 lakh bribe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 14:28 IST
CBI arrests railway engineer for receiving Rs 1.80 lakh bribe
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI has arrested an assistant divisional engineer of Central Railway for allegedly receiving a Rs 1.80 lakh bribe for clearing a contractor's Rs 89.55 bills, officials said on Friday.

The probe agency has registered a case against A B Chaturvedi, Assistant Divisional Engineer (South), Central Railway, posted in Nagpur on a complaint that he allegedly demanded a bribe of two per cent of the total pending bill amount of Rs 89.55 lakh, they said. ''CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from the complainant,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

''Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which resulted in the recovery of cash of approximately Rs 60.62 lakh and other incriminating documents,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022