CBI arrests railway engineer for receiving Rs 1.80 lakh bribe

The CBI has arrested an assistant divisional engineer of Central Railway for allegedly receiving a Rs 1.80 lakh bribe for clearing a contractor's Rs 89.55 bills, officials said on Friday.

The probe agency has registered a case against A B Chaturvedi, Assistant Divisional Engineer (South), Central Railway, posted in Nagpur on a complaint that he allegedly demanded a bribe of two per cent of the total pending bill amount of Rs 89.55 lakh, they said. ''CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 1.80 lakh from the complainant,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

''Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which resulted in the recovery of cash of approximately Rs 60.62 lakh and other incriminating documents,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)