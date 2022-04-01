Left Menu

Turkey still has 30 citizens in Ukraine's Mariupol -minister

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday around 30 Turkish citizens remain in Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol, the scene of the worst humanitarian emergency since Russia's invasion.

Mevlut Cavusoglu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Friday that around 30 Turkish citizens remain in Ukraine's southern port city of Mariupol, the scene of the worst humanitarian emergency since Russia's invasion. In a news conference, Cavusoglu said 87 Turkish citizens remain in Ukraine, with the total rising to around 190 people including those accompanying them.

The United Nations believes thousands of people have died in Mariupol after more than a month under Russian siege and relentless bombardment. The Red Cross had hoped to begin evacuations from the city on Friday with the first aid convoy, but Ukraine said Russia had prevented buses from reaching it on Thursday.

