Bill to extend Indian laws to research stations in Antarctica introduced in LS

The government on Friday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha that seeks to extend the application of domestic laws to research stations set up by India in the Antarctic region.

The Indian Antarctic Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh amid objections by Opposition to the government enacting laws to govern the icy continent, which they contend was a ''no man's land.'' ''The government now wants to take bureaucracy to Antarctica as well,'' Trinamool member Saugata Roy said, objecting to the introduction of the Bill.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said India does not even have its own polar research vessel and has to hire such vessels for expeditions and such a law was ''uncalled for''.

He also wondered how the bill sought to apply Indian laws on foreign citizens and demanded that it be referred to a Select Committee.

Roy also wondered how India can make a law for a territory it does not own in Antarctica.

BJP member Nishikant Dubey urged the presiding officer to overrule the objections raised by Chowdhury and Roy, contending that Parliament had powers to make laws for implementation of international treaties.

Singh said activities in the Antarctic region are governed by international treaties that require domestic laws to be extended to the research stations of respective countries to check unlawful activities.

''If any unlawful activity happens in the territory occupied by Indian research stations, then how to check it. In the Antarctic Treaty, it was made mandatory for all 54 countries (signatories) that whichever area is occupied by your set up, you enforce your country's law and in order to honour that this bill has been brought,'' the minister said.

He also sought to allay apprehensions about increased bureaucracy, saying only a law officer would be appointed to ensure that no unlawful activity takes place in territories occupied by Indian research stations.

''If somebody is trying to do some mining there or a marine violation there. So this (bill) is done with a very noble purpose with the consensus of all the countries,'' Singh said.

India has two active research stations in the Antarctic -- Maitri and Bharti -- where scientists are involved in research.

''India organises regular Antarctic expeditions and many people from the country visit Antarctica every year as tourists,'' Singh said in the statement of objects and reasons of the bill.

''In the future, the private ship and aviation industry will also start operations and promote tourism and fishing in Antarctica, which needs to be regulated,'' he said.

Singh said the continuing and growing presence of Indian scientists in Antarctica warrants a domestic legislation on Antarctica consistent with its obligations as a member of the Antarctic Treaty.

The bill proposes to prohibit Indian expedition to Antarctica without a permit or written authorisation of another party to protocol, provide for inspection by an officer appointed by the government and provide for penalty for contravention of certain provisions of the legislation.

It also seeks to constitute a fund for the welfare of Antarctic research work and protection of the environment in the icy continent.

