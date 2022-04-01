Death toll rises to 28 from strike on regional HQ in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Twenty-eight people have been confirmed killed as a result of Tuesday's rocket strike on the regional administration building in Ukraine's southern city of Mykolaiv, Governor Vitaliy Kim said in an online post on Friday.

Rescue workers had to pull victims from the rubble after the attack blasted a hole through the side of the building in central Mykolaiv.

