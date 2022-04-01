Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Woman corporator dies by suicide, journalist held for `abetment'

PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:40 IST
Chhattisgarh: Woman corporator dies by suicide, journalist held for `abetment'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman corporator allegedly committed suicide in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district after accusing a local journalist of spreading misinformation about her, police said on Friday.

The journalist, identified as Amit Pandey, has been arrested on the charge of abetment of suicide, they said.

Sanjana Sharma (40), a corporator of the ruling Congress in the Raigarh municipal corporation, allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, said Abhinav Kant Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Chakradharnagar police station.

She died during treatment at a hospital on Thursday afternoon, he added.

A handwritten complaint addressed to the Chakradharnagar SHO was recovered from Sharma's room which stated that the corporator was disturbed over `false' news reports published against her by Pandey, the officer said.

She also accused Pandey. who works for a news portal, of spreading misinformation against her on a social media platform, and said if anything happened to her, the journalist should be held responsible, the SHO said.

Based on the complaint, Pandey was arrested under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) and further probe was on, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022