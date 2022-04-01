Left Menu

Pope apologises to Canadian indigenous for wrongs at residential schools

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 01-04-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:20 IST
Pope Francis on Friday apologised to Canadian indigenous peoples for the Catholic Church's role in residential schools that sought to erase their culture and where many children were abused.

Francis, in an address to the native leaders at the end of a week of meetings, also said he would make a trip to Canada. He gave no dates but sources have said they expect the trip for this summer.

The indigenous leaders want the pope to make the apology on Canadian soil.

