Ukraine foreign minister says he has no information about who carried out Belgorod strike

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Friday he could not confirm or deny Ukraine's alleged involvement in a strike on a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod because he was not privy to all military information. Responding to a question about the attack at a briefing in Poland, Kuleba said: "I can neither confirm nor reject the claim that Ukraine was involved in this simply because I do not possess all the military information."

He also said Ukraine was waiting for Russia's formal response to Kyiv's proposals laid out at peace talks in Turkey and that foreign powers were not pushing Ukraine to compromise in negotiations.

